Short Interest in Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Increases By 27,104.0%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 143,365 shares, a growth of 27,104.0% from the January 29th total of 527 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Kyushu Electric Power Trading Down 6.5%

KYSEY stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,602. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Kyushu Electric Power to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated in June 1951, is one of Japan’s ten regional electric utilities. Headquartered in Fukuoka, the company’s core business centers on the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity across the Kyushu region, which includes Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Saga, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

On the generation side, Kyushu Electric Power maintains a diversified portfolio that includes thermal power stations fueled by coal, oil and natural gas, multiple hydroelectric facilities, and the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant in Kagoshima Prefecture—Japan’s first nuclear plant to restart under post-Fukushima safety standards.

