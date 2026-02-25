Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.88 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%. Global Net Lease updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Global Net Lease by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 118,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.