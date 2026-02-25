YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile
