YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

