Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Price Performance

MST stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 680,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

