Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $420.34 and last traded at $417.2610. 53,775,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 61,800,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.38.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Key Tesla News

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 386.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

