SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06, Zacks reports. SM Energy had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 22.03%.
SM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $33.46.
SM Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy
Institutional Trading of SM Energy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SM Energy by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in SM Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.
The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SM Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.