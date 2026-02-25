Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $997.57 EPS

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $997.57, reports. Heico had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Heico Stock Performance

Heico stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.09. The stock had a trading volume of 432,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,387. Heico has a 52-week low of $180.36 and a 52-week high of $279.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Heico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities raised Heico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.