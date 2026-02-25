Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 480.3% in February

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 982,693 shares, an increase of 480.3% from the January 29th total of 169,351 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,181,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,181,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 3,965,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,524. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Adyen has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.94.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

