Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 466 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the January 29th total of 3,466 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Allied Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 4,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Allied Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
Allied Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.