Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 466 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the January 29th total of 3,466 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

OTCMKTS:ALOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 4,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Allied Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc in August 1998.

