Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 141,651 shares, an increase of 1,011.1% from the January 29th total of 12,749 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA is a Norway?based integrated seafood company engaged in the harvesting, farming, processing and marketing of seafood products. Headquartered in Austevoll, the company operates across multiple segments, including pelagic fishing, whitefish capture, salmon farming and production of feed. Its portfolio spans fresh and frozen fish products, omega-3 oils, fishmeal, and value-added seafood items supplied to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

In its pelagic division, Austevoll Seafood targets species such as herring, blue whiting and mackerel through a modern fleet of purse seiners and trawlers operating primarily in the Northeast Atlantic.

