Royalty Pharma (RPRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2026 – Royalty Pharma was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/12/2026 – Royalty Pharma was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/12/2026 – Royalty Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/12/2026 – Royalty Pharma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Royalty Pharma was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Royalty Pharma had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Royalty Pharma had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – Royalty Pharma was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.63%.

Get Royalty Pharma PLC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $821,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 20,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $872,856.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,691.65. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 965,020 shares of company stock valued at $38,670,657. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.