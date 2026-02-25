BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,601 shares, a growth of 2,256.4% from the January 29th total of 1,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average is $164.77.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

