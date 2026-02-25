Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in February

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,212 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the January 29th total of 11,472 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,754. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

About Blackstone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on battery and critical metals, with its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker BSX. The company is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, and maintains a corporate office in Vancouver. Blackstone’s strategy centers on discovering and advancing high-grade lithium and tantalum deposits to meet growing global demand for electric vehicle and energy storage applications.

Blackstone’s key assets include the Tabba Tabba Tantalum–Tin Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.