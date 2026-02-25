NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. 68,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. NWPX Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $331,296.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,649.25. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $300,039.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,204.70. This trade represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $708,142 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. DA Davidson upped their target price on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NWPX Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

