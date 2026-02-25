ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) & Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Head-To-Head Survey

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Binah Capital Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Binah Capital Group and ONEX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $168.90 million 0.23 -$4.56 million $0.03 77.33 ONEX $899.00 million 5.84 $617.00 million $8.87 8.63

ONEX has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group. ONEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Binah Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Binah Capital Group and ONEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 ONEX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group 0.58% 509.27% 1.55% ONEX 68.63% 7.21% 4.58%

Summary

ONEX beats Binah Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About ONEX

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.