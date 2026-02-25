Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 117,659 shares, an increase of 440.1% from the January 29th total of 21,784 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Smart Powerr by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Powerr currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 121,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,566. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment.

Featured Articles

