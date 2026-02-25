iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,811 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 29th total of 25,551 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ERET stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 1,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a yield of 515.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity. ERET was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

