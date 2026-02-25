Critical Review: Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) vs. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 1 1 4 1 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deswell Industries and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies -43.41% -32.64% -10.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deswell Industries and LightPath Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $67.61 million 0.88 $11.14 million $0.48 7.75 LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 18.26 -$14.87 million ($0.52) -22.63

Deswell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deswell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deswell Industries beats LightPath Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue audio mixers, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, wired and wireless audio streaming products, and headphones; printed circuit board assemblies; and medical products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.