Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Expands By 1,722.2%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,676 shares, an increase of 1,722.2% from the January 29th total of 531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company's shares are short sold.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.53.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.6346 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,522,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FDTS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

