Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Expands By 1,722.2%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,676 shares, an increase of 1,722.2% from the January 29th total of 531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company's shares are short sold.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.53.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.6346 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FDTS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
