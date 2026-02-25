CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 113,060 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the January 29th total of 591,357 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 260,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CNEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 73,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,929. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CN Energy Group. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CN Energy Group. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.40% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities.

