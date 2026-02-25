Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 831,380 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 29th total of 4,523,355 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 1,295.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

DTCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 728,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,534. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.