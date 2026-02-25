Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 831,380 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 29th total of 4,523,355 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 1,295.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
DTCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 728,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,534. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
Read More
