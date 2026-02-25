Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 205105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Key Stories Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Navan in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Navan from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Navan Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anne Mary Giviskos sold 2,675 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $37,048.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 106,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,346.50. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz acquired 46,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $839,163.07. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,346,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,160,403.12. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,644,482 shares of company stock valued at $86,979,947.

Institutional Trading of Navan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVN. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Navan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Navan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Navan Company Profile

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

