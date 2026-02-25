Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Short Interest Up 1,169.4% in February

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 103,351 shares, a growth of 1,169.4% from the January 29th total of 8,142 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 229,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,239. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2,794.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 843,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,727,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,894,000 after acquiring an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $8,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

