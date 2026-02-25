SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,594,213 shares, a growth of 731.8% from the January 29th total of 912,995 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,088,104 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 48.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 48.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,088,104 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCWorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SCWorx Stock Down 2.2%

Institutional Trading of SCWorx

NASDAQ WORX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 837,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,220,102. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.15. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx.

