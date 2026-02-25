Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Up 840.9% in February

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,371 shares, an increase of 840.9% from the January 29th total of 252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IMPPP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

