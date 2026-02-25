Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Trading Up 30.6% – What’s Next?

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 721,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 711,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Scorpio Gold Stock Up 3.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.65.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

