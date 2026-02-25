iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,068 shares, a growth of 1,016.8% from the January 29th total of 7,886 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

EUSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $108.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 1,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 469,888 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Calydon Capital grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 388,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

