Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 228,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 164,430 shares.The stock last traded at $24.35 and had previously closed at $24.64.
NRILY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 5.7%
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nomura Research Institute
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.
NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.
