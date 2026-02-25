VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Short Interest Up 789.7% in February

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,081 shares, an increase of 789.7% from the January 29th total of 7,652 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UIVM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIVM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,198,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

