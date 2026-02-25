VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Short Interest Up 789.7% in February

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,081 shares, an increase of 789.7% from the January 29th total of 7,652 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of UIVM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
