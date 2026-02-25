Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.0150, with a volume of 74351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1015 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 149,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

