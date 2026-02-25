Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.0150, with a volume of 74351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1015 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
