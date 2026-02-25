PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,275,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 24,593,861 shares.The stock last traded at $44.7910 and had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Compass Point upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.35%.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,304 shares of company stock worth $1,749,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

