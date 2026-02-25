JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Down 89.8% in February

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,647 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the January 29th total of 222,899 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JSCP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 135,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,109. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

