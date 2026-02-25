JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Down 89.8% in February

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,647 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the January 29th total of 222,899 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JSCP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 135,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,109. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

