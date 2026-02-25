iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Short Interest Up 564.8% in February

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 287,721 shares, an increase of 564.8% from the January 29th total of 43,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,228,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,228,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. 1,695,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,585. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $49.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

