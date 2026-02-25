WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,863 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the January 29th total of 71,802 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 78,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of GCC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 53,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,932. WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3191 dividend. This represents a yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is a long-only commodity strategy providing actively-managed exposure to four broad commodity sectors: Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals via related futures contracts. GCC was launched on Jan 24, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

