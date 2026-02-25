Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,233 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the January 29th total of 108,528 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,085 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,085 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Trading Up 1.4%

LOUP traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. 7,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,182. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOUP. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers. LOUP was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

