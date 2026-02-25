NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,789 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the January 29th total of 1,011,122 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 352,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HFXI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 215,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,119. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD. HFXI was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by IndexIQ.

