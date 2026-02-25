SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.96 and last traded at C$27.92, with a volume of 63423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.80.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.54.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a canadian fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with approximately 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. The company is developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.