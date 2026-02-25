Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Declines By 94.9%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the January 29th total of 3,886 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fnac Darty has a 12 month low of C$46.08 and a 12 month high of C$66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.00.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty is a leading European retailer specializing in cultural and consumer electronics goods. Through its Fnac and Darty banners, the company offers a broad selection of products, including books, music, gaming, photography equipment, home appliances, computing devices and telecommunications hardware. In addition to product sales, Fnac Darty provides after-sales services such as installation, home delivery, technical support and extended-warranty plans designed to enhance the customer experience.

Headquartered in Ivry-sur-Seine, France, Fnac Darty was created by the merger of Fnac and Darty in early 2016.

