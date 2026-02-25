Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 190 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the January 29th total of 2,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hunting to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Hunting alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hunting

Hunting Trading Up 2.4%

About Hunting

HNTIF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Hunting has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

(Get Free Report)

Hunting plc, trading under the OTCMKTS symbol HNTIF, is a United Kingdom–based engineering firm that supplies critical equipment and services to the global oil and gas industry. With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, the company has evolved into a specialist provider of surface, well intervention and subsea production systems. Its product portfolio includes coiled tubing and well intervention equipment, downhole tools, surface wellhead assemblies, subsea control umbilicals and associated hardware.

The company’s core offerings are organized around three main segments: well intervention, surface and downhole systems, and subsea controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.