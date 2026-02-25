BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS) Short Interest Down 81.8% in February

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 329 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the January 29th total of 1,811 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,455. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

