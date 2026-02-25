WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 29th total of 57 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AIVL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.31. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498. The company has a market cap of $401.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.51. WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 125.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

