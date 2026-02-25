Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.17. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $5.1450, with a volume of 2,301 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on REMYY. UBS Group cut shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

