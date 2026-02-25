Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 75.92% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.

Here are the key takeaways from Agilon Health's conference call:

2026 guidance: Management expects revenue around $5.5B (midpoint), medical margin ~$325M and adjusted EBITDA roughly breakeven at the midpoint, with platform membership targeted at 525k–540k (MA ~430k, ACO ~103k) and a net cost-trend assumption near 7%.

Management expects revenue around $5.5B (midpoint), medical margin ~$325M and adjusted EBITDA roughly breakeven at the midpoint, with platform membership targeted at 525k–540k (MA ~430k, ACO ~103k) and a net cost-trend assumption near 7%. Operational progress includes an enhanced data pipeline (member-level risk scoring covering >85% of members), AI-assisted Burden of Illness identification, and clinical pathways (CHF active in >90% of the network) that management says will improve risk capture, utilization and quality.

Operational progress includes an enhanced data pipeline (member-level risk scoring covering >85% of members), AI-assisted Burden of Illness identification, and clinical pathways (CHF active in >90% of the network) that management says will improve risk capture, utilization and quality. 2025 financials were weak—full-year adjusted EBITDA of -$296M and medical margin of -$57M—driven by elevated cost trends (~6.5%) and several large inpatient claims, leading the company to exit unprofitable payer contracts and reduce MA membership (to ~430k, including ~25k on care-coordination fee arrangements).

2025 financials were weak—full-year adjusted EBITDA of -$296M and medical margin of -$57M—driven by elevated cost trends (~6.5%) and several large inpatient claims, leading the company to exit unprofitable payer contracts and reduce MA membership (to ~430k, including ~25k on care-coordination fee arrangements). Liquidity and policy outlook: year-end cash of $285M (plus $91M ACO-held cash) with an extended credit facility and a plan to finish 2026 with at least $125M, while management warns the CMS Advance Notice may understate cost trends but believes its BOI/clinical initiatives can mitigate much of the risk-model impact.

AGL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,649,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.06. Agilon Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Neutral Sentiment: Company released quarterly results and published its press release and slide deck (Feb. 25). Investors can review the filings and presentation for management commentary and any updated guidance. View Press Release

Company released quarterly results and published its press release and slide deck (Feb. 25). Investors can review the filings and presentation for management commentary and any updated guidance. Negative Sentiment: Earnings missed analyst expectations: Agilon reported EPS of ($0.46) vs. consensus ($0.27), missing by $0.19. The release showed a negative net margin (~5.24%) and a deeply negative ROE (~-75.9%), underscoring continued profitability and execution challenges. These results explain investor concern and help justify increased trading volume. Earnings Press Release & Slides

Earnings missed analyst expectations: Agilon reported EPS of ($0.46) vs. consensus ($0.27), missing by $0.19. The release showed a negative net margin (~5.24%) and a deeply negative ROE (~-75.9%), underscoring continued profitability and execution challenges. These results explain investor concern and help justify increased trading volume. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms have filed investor alerts and class?action notices alleging securities fraud tied to Agilon and are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates; the common class period cited is Feb. 26, 2025–Aug. 4, 2025 and the lead?plaintiff deadline is March 2, 2026. The volume of notices (Rosen, Glancy, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bragar, and others) increases legal risk and creates a persistent overhang that can suppress the stock until resolution or clearer disclosure. Rosen Law Firm Notice

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Agilon Health from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agilon Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 235,951 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 1,228,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 828,472 shares in the last quarter. Odyssean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilon Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 695,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 268,218 shares during the last quarter.

Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

