The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,364. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 339,870 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,326,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 257,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

See Also

