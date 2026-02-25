Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $998.56, Zacks reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 89.04%.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.6%
NYSE EFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 1,858,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,027. The company has a quick ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 116.42%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.
Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.
