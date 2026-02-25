Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Drops By 98.2%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 92 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 29th total of 5,022 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.19. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a specialized biopharmaceutical company best known for pioneering polyethylene glycol (PEG) technology to enhance the pharmacokinetic properties of therapeutic proteins. Founded in 1981, Enzon has leveraged its PEGylation platform to develop an array of oncology and hematology products with improved half-life and reduced immunogenicity.

The company’s flagship product, Oncaspar (pegaspargase), was originally approved for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients, highlighting Enzon’s commitment to oncology.

