Short Interest in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 94.3%

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,683 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 29th total of 593,054 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 908,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 908,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Price Performance

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 684,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

