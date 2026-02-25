Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 94.4%

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,653 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 29th total of 47,453 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is one of the largest dairy product manufacturers in China, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. The company focuses on the production, processing and sale of a wide range of dairy products, leveraging modern dairy farming practices and vertically integrated operations to maintain quality and food safety standards.

Its product portfolio includes fresh liquid milk, UHT milk, yogurt, ice cream, milk powder and cheese, marketed under well-known brands such as Mengniu, Ambrosial and Yashili (in select segments).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.