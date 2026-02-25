CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,486,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,181,102 shares.The stock last traded at $358.7270 and had previously closed at $388.60.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and integrations bolster product moat — CrowdStrike announced a partnership with VAST Data to embed Falcon telemetry and data-layer governance into the VAST AI OS, and Splashtop said it is integrating with Falcon to streamline endpoint operations. These deals reinforce enterprise stickiness and drive potential cross?sell/embedding. VAST Data and CrowdStrike Partner Splashtop Integration

Strategic partnerships and integrations bolster product moat — CrowdStrike announced a partnership with VAST Data to embed Falcon telemetry and data-layer governance into the VAST AI OS, and Splashtop said it is integrating with Falcon to streamline endpoint operations. These deals reinforce enterprise stickiness and drive potential cross?sell/embedding. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst commentary and buy-side notes arguing the selloff is overdone prompted buying interest — several bullish writeups/upgrades highlighted Falcon’s data flywheel, high switching costs and AI as a demand accelerator rather than a threat. Seeking Alpha Upgrade

Bullish analyst commentary and buy-side notes arguing the selloff is overdone prompted buying interest — several bullish writeups/upgrades highlighted Falcon’s data flywheel, high switching costs and AI as a demand accelerator rather than a threat. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report shows no actionable change (data appears anomalous) — a February short?interest entry posts zero shares and a 0.0?day ratio, which provides no clear signal to markets. (Likely data/reporting artifact.)

Short?interest report shows no actionable change (data appears anomalous) — a February short?interest entry posts zero shares and a 0.0?day ratio, which provides no clear signal to markets. (Likely data/reporting artifact.) Negative Sentiment: Anthropic’s Claude Code Security spurred a sectorwide selloff — the launch of an AI code?scanning/security tool rattled investor confidence about how AI could change parts of the security stack, driving sharp, indiscriminate declines in CRWD and peers. Cointelegraph: Stocks Tank After Claude

Anthropic’s Claude Code Security spurred a sectorwide selloff — the launch of an AI code?scanning/security tool rattled investor confidence about how AI could change parts of the security stack, driving sharp, indiscriminate declines in CRWD and peers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts and downgrades added selling pressure — several firms trimmed targets (TD Cowen, Oppenheimer, Stifel noted), and at least one downgrade coincided with a near?10% intraday drop, signaling reduced near?term investor conviction despite some retained buy/outperform ratings. Stifel Lowers PT Trading Down After Downgrade

Analyst price?target cuts and downgrades added selling pressure — several firms trimmed targets (TD Cowen, Oppenheimer, Stifel noted), and at least one downgrade coincided with a near?10% intraday drop, signaling reduced near?term investor conviction despite some retained buy/outperform ratings. Negative Sentiment: Macro/valuation rotation pressures remain a headwind — commentary notes a broader shift away from high?multiple software names and warns the correction may have further to run, which can cap near?term upside until sentiment stabilizes. Forbes: Correction Not Over

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 1st. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.28.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of -288.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,545,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,989,000 after acquiring an additional 659,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.