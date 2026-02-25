B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.69. 6,035,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 44,517,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). B2Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

